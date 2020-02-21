Pankhuri Awasthy, who was last seen in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, has made her Bollywood debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that hits the screens on Friday.

The actress is paired opposite the multi-talented Ayushmann Khurrana in the same-sex love story. Ahead of the release, a special screening of the movie was organised on Thursday for industry mates.

And to support good friend Pankhuri on her big Bollywood debut was her former YRKKH co-star Shivangi Joshi. Shivangi looked extremely elated to see Pankhuri on the big screen.

After the show, Shivangi took to her Instagram handle to share some oh-so-appealing pictures with Pankhuri and shower praises on her for her amazing acting chops and performance in the movie. She wrote, “Loved the film. You were amazing, Kusum.”

Pankhuri looked like a daydream dressed in all white, red lipstick and open traces. Shivangi looked beautiful as always as the stunner chose to match a white top with pink lowers. The two posed for the paps as they flashed bright smiles.