It’s good news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans as his classic show Circus is all set to be re-telecast on television once again. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus scare, channels are unable to telecast new episodes of the present shows owing to the halt of production process. And so, on public demand, the government has decided to bring back old classic shows to keep them entertained.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Circus also happens to be one of them which is going to be aired on DD National from March 28, 2020. This popular show of 19 episodes was aired back in 1989. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of Shekharan in Circus.

The ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan must be aware of the fact that the superstar once appeared on TV shows too. In fact, SRK made his TV debut before entering into the Hindi film industry.

He appeared in numerous TV shows back in the 80s and 90s that ultimately paved his way to Bollywood later on. Fauji, Dil Dariya, Circus, Doosra Keval are some shows done by him.

Apart from this show, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and Rajat Kapoor starrer Byomkesh Bakshi are some of the classics that are all set to re-run on Indian television again after a long time. The airing date for all these shows is scheduled to be March 28, 2020, itself.