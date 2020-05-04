Amitabh Bachchan’s Tv show Kaun Banega Crorepati is all prepping up to bring its twelfth season. The popular game show is all set to make its selection process completely digital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the season’s registration promo, Bachchan shot the video from his home, remotely helmed by Dangal helmer Nitesh Tiwari.

Sony Entertainment Television announced that registrations will commence for the latest season from May 9 till May 22, where Bachchan will ask one new question every night on Sony TV, which can be answered either through SMS or through Sony LIV, reported PTI.

“For the first time in the history of KBC, the entire screening and selection will be managed digitally… This is the season of firsts and we are confident that this season will redefine the power of knowledge,” Amit Raisinghani, Head – Business Planning and Communication, Sony Entertainment Television said in a statement.

The next step will be screening of participants wherein they have to answer the registration questions correctly. As per their performance, they will be shortlisted by the randomiser based on certain pre-defines reservation criteria, and will be reached out to, telephonically, for further assessment.

The third step will be an online audition based on a general knowledge test aided by a video submission.

The final round will be a personal interview with the shortlisted candidates, which will be conducted remotely via video call. The entire selection process will be verified by an independent audit firm.

The show will be produced by StudioNEXT and the selection process will be conducted digitally, through SonyLIV.