Taran Mehndi shares emotional connect with her latest Shabad

Jeon Janau Teon Raakh is a profound Shabad composition by Taran Mehndi and the artist shares an emotional connection with it. Taran Mehndi founder of a leading Indian music label DRecords International.

The singer-composer had released a teaser of this yearning prayer on the martyrdom day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, on June 3. It was created by Daler Mehndi Folk Studio under the guidance and direction of her husband Daler Mehndi.

Sharing a deeply personal anecdote about the birth of this composition, Taran Mehndi reflects on an evening, whence the wisdom of Shabad came to her like drops of rain on parched land.

“I was walking up the stairs to the mezzanine floor of a Guru’s blessed souls’ home. My heart was flustered with sadness that day. As I climbed the stairs, instantaneously my heart, my teary eyes, and my consciousness were held by the Shabad Wisdom, caressing my broken spirit, collecting me piece by piece, making me whole, bringing me into Oneness. I don’t remember what incident had broken me that day but I am in deep deep gratitude to Patshah Ji for both that incident and then the Divine experience, the cajoling, the hand holding, for bringing to my consciousness the fifth Nanak, Sri Guru Arjan Sahab ji’s Bank “Jeon Janau Teon Raakh”.

I had never sung or read the Shabad before that day,” says Taran Mehndi.

The Shabad is a melodious composition of a soul in awakening, this yearning prayer is an ardas authored by the 5th Guru, Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji in a poetic expression of a Chant (a poetic meter) on 740 Ang of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

The singer has to her credit an album titled Mayee Ree, featuring her 7-year-old daughter Rabab and her celebrated husband Daler Mehndi.

Last year, Taran Mehndi produced, directed, and sang Loka Samastha, an album on collective consciousness about freedom from biases of genders, age, stereotyping, religion, society stigmas et al.

In her directorial debut, she cast 13 characters aged 6 – 73 all facing the camera for the first time. She thoroughly believes music, art, and theatre have the power to bring behavior change and create a much-needed attitude of oneness. Kaur has an impressive body of work on Mental Health, videos, and songs on leading and living a stress-free life in collaboration with Voyce for WHO.

The full Shabad will be available across all platforms. The music is given by Amarpreet Singh and Haider Ali. It is recorded, mixed, and mastered by Aakash Jaitly.

Listen the Shabad here: