Amazon Prime Video Launches Scintillating Trailer of Tamil Original Series Suzhal – The Vortex

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of its first long-form scripted original series in Tamil, a thriller titled Suzhal – The Vortex on Tuesday 7 June. Written and created by the dynamic duo Pushkar and Gayatri and directed by Bramma and Anucharan. M, the 8-episode investigative drama promises to be an intriguing and thrilling ride through events that wreak havoc in a small industrial town following the disappearance of a schoolgirl.

Headlined by a prolific ensemble of actors like Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban, the Tamil original series, Suzhal – The Vortex will premiere across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish.

The series will also be available with subtitles in a number of foreign languages including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

Suzhal – The Vortex begins with the disappearance of a young girl from a small town in Tamil Nadu. What begins as a mere missing-person investigative drama, soon spirals into a heart-thumping thriller with a twist at every turn and a secret tumbling out of every corner of the story, threatening to tear apart the town and its delicate social fabric.

Bramma, who has directed the first four episodes of the series, said “It is heart-warming to finally have our labor of love reach the audiences. What we have here are some superlative performances and a gripping narrative that will keep everyone guessing through every episode.

Anucharan. M, who has directed episodes 5-8 of the series said “When I was approached with Suzhal – The Vortex, I was instantly taken in by the pace and complexity of the narrative. The sequence of events has been created in a way that will leave the audience glued to their screens, leaving them intrigued at every instance.”

Amazon Prime Video took to its Twitter handle and shared the release:

Here is the trailer: