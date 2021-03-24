The popular television series “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” is being turned into an animated series.

In April, the channel Sony Yay will showcase the animated series of the show, bringing back the popular characters Jethaalal, Daya, Bapuji and Tapu and company in a toon avatar.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” first aired in July 2008 and has been running on television since then. The show is based on the weekly column “Duniya Ne Undha Chasma”.

The show revolves around a society named Gokuldham, where families of all faiths stay together and solve their day-to-day problems as a unit but with a twist of humour.

The sitcom stars an ensemble cast including Dlip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha and Munmun Dutta.