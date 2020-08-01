Breaking his silence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday slammed the demands for a CBI probe by the Opposition and some Bollywood personalities in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and asserted that the state police was capable of probing the actor’s death in June.

The young actor, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Rejecting any foul play, the final post-mortem report had stated that Sushant died of asphyxia as a result of hanging.

In a late night statement, Uddhav Thackeray said the Opposition can even bring Interpol or followers of Namaste Trump into the inquiry.

“Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with in the last five years. It is the same police that have given so many sacrifices during the fight with Corona,” said the CM.

“I would like to condemn those who are raising questions over the efficiency of the police. The Mumbai Police is not inefficient. If anyone has any proof about the case they can bring it to us and we will interrogate and punish the guilty,” said Thackeray.

However, he appealed to all not to use this case as an excuse to create frictions between the two states of Maharashtra and Bihar.

“Anyone who is bringing politics in the case is really the most deplorable thing to do,” said the CM.

He said people must trust the probe into the high-profile case being conducted by the Mumbai Police.

Of late, there has been a growing demand from certain quarters to hand over the case to the CBI, but the state government has been repeatedly insisting that the Mumbai Police was capable to handle the matter.

“The state police and Mumbai Police are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. They are COVID warriors and not to trust them is an insult to them,” the Maharashtra chief minister said.

“I would like to tell Rajput’s fans to trust the Mumbai Police and give whatever information they have to them. You can criticise if the case is not taken to its logical conclusion,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Bihar Police team is probing a separate ”abetment to suicide” case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father in Patna.

On Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had attacked the Mumbai Police saying that they are not cooperating with the Bihar Police in the probe related to the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Twitter, the Deputy CM said,”Mumbai Police is putting an obstruction in the way of a fair investigation by the Bihar Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.”

“Bihar Police is doing its best but Mumbai Police is not cooperating with the team. BJP feels that the CBI should take over the case,” he added.