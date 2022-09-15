Succession receives Outstanding Drama Series award at 74th Emmys Awards 2022

The Television Academy gathered on September 12 for the 74th Emmy Awards 2022. The ceremony held in Los Angeles to honour the best TV shows of the year was a star-studded affair. Indian audiences will be able to watch the event live on Lionsgate Play on September 13 at 5.30 am IST.

At the event, ‘Succession’ received the most nominations and won the award for Outstanding Drama Series. With several nominations, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso were close behind. The former was named Outstanding Limited Series.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-Jae of Squid Game made history by becoming the first Asian actor to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Zendaya also made history by becoming the first black woman to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award twice for her performance in Euphoria.

The Emmy Awards 2022 were held at Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre. Keenan Thompson hosted the show live from Los Angeles. He is well-known for his hit show “Saturday Night Live.” HBO scored several victories, including big wins for Matthew Macfadyen, Zendaya, and Jennifer Coolidge. Hwang Dong-hyuk won the Emmy for directing Squid Game, a dystopian Korean thriller. For Apple’s Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor in Comedy Series, and Jean Smart won for Hacks.

There are over 40 categories in total, where writers, actors, directors, and editors were recognised for their outstanding work from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.

Nomination for the Emmys Awards 2022

Squid Games, Better Call Saul, Euphoria, and Ted Lasso are among the titles that have received multiple nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards. Of these, HBO’s Succession has dominated the list with approximately 25 nominations. This is followed by Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy show Ted Lasso, which has received nominations for about 20 Emmys 2022 categories. Both leading nominations stand out for their outstanding storytelling, acting performances, and inventive premises. Notably, Euphoria star Zendaya has a chance to make history this year by becoming the first young producer to win an Emmy.

Meanwhile, there are a number of shows that fans wished were nominated but were not.