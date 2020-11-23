Joe Swash, former actor and beau of singer Stacey Solomon, has his wish list for their future though he is not too sure his better half agrees.

“I’d like to add one more to our brood. It wouldn’t hurt. But it’s not all my decision. Stacey’s got to be on board with it as well. You never know. It would be nice to have a girl but we’ve had such an amazing time bringing up our boys that it really wouldn’t matter to us if it was a boy or a girl,” Swash told New! magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He has a 13-year-old son named Harry from a previous relationship, while Rex, his son with Solomon, is 18 months. Swash says his kids are growing up fast.

“Even Rex grew out of that baby phase so fast and now he’s running around like a toddler. You do get a bit broody and think, ‘Aaaah I want a baby back’,” he said.

Swash previously said Solomon has already planned out every aspect of their wedding, even though they are not engaged yet. He shared he wants to pick her ring himself when the time comes.

“The ring would definitely be something I would pick. There’s got to be one things I’ve thought about and I’d like to sit down and think about things and work out how it’s going to look. I think that would be quite a fun part, you know,” he said.