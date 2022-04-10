Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / SS Rajamouli’s film RRR finally enters ₹1000 crore club worldwide

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR finally enters ₹1000 crore club worldwide

Til now films like Dangle and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had crossed ₹1000 crore globally.

SNS | New Delhi | April 10, 2022 5:33 pm

RRR, SS Rajamouli

(Instagram/@alwaysramcharan)

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has entered the 1000 crore club at the Global box office. The film features Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others. Til now films like Dangle and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had crossed 1000 crore globally.

The film’s Hindi version alone has earned more than 220 crores. Production house DVV Entertainment took to Twitter to celebrate the 1000 crore benchmark.

“1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We did our best for you, and you, in return, showered us with your priceless love. Thank you, Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans, and the audience across the world. #1000CroreRRR,” the tweet read.

Whereas the RRR movie also tweeted the same tweet. Here it is:

“RRR” narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

This is Rajamouli’s third consecutive blockbuster after “Baahubali: The Beginning” and its 2017 sequel “Baahubali: The Conclusion,” one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Ram Charan gifts gold coins to 35 technicians from 'RRR' unit
Close on the heels of 'Pushpa', 'RRR' reaffirms Tollywood's pan-India appeal
RRR box office collection day 1: Beats Baahubali 2