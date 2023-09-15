SRK’s film Jawan to enter Rs 700-crore club worldwide

‘Jawan’, a movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. The September 7 release of the movie is getting closer to joining the Rs 400 crore club in India. It brought in a total of Rs 386 crore in domestic sales on September 14. The Atlee-directed action thriller is also doing well on a global scale.

The movie “Jawan” is causing an economic tsunami. The movie made Rs 74.50 crore in India on Day 1 across all languages. The movie went on to earn Rs 129.06 crore globally, making it the highest opening day in Hindi film history. ‘Jawan’ reportedly made Rs 18 crore in India on Day 8, September 14, according to trade reports. The entire amount collected in India as a result is currently Rs 386.28 crore. On September 14, ‘Jawan’ had a 20.04 percent occupancy rate overall.

In the meantime, the movie has already surpassed Rs 660 crore in global box office receipts. It will shortly surpass Rs 700 crore.

Pathaan is the biggest Hindi movie till now in India, with a net total of Rs 543 crore. Jawan is expected to break this record.

On day eight, Jawan reported a 20% occupancy for the Hindi language version. Delhi-NCR and Mumbai lead the pack. Tamil and Telugu occupancy for the day stood at 14% and 20%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 will likely have to take Pathaan’s place as the second (and eventually third) greatest game of all time, for the time being. The domestic box office for the film surpassed Rs 520 crore nett, although it is still about Rs 23 crore short of Pathaan’s all-time record. It was completely destroyed by Jawan, and perhaps in a few days we’ll see a chart with Shah Rukh Khan films at the top and bottom.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is a collaboration between Gaurav Verma and Gauri Khan. SRK portrays two roles in this entertaining blockbuster. Cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad were all used for filming. Anirudh Ravichander made his Bollywood debut as a solo composer by writing the music for the movie.

Advertisement