SRK video calls 60-year-old fan battling cancer, netizens heap praises on King Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have an undying love for him and the star too, never misses a chance to reciprocate the love and support he has been receiving from the audiences worldwide.

He recently took time off his work and fulfilled a 60-year-old cancer patient Shivani’s wish. The fan had expressed her wish of meeting him at least once in her life, and SRK surprised her through a video call. Pictures of SRK from his video call with Shivani went viral. Several fan pages of SRK detailed how the actor called up Shivani.

As per the fan pages, SRK spoke to Shivani for almost 30 minutes and also promised to help her financially.

SRK’s kind gesture has won many hearts.

“Shivani Devi a 60 years old lady who is a last stage cancer patient…. her last wish to meet Shah Rukh Khan sir … yeah she is also a biggest fan of SRK … and finally Shah Rukh sir fulfilled her wish #ShahRukhKhan loves his fans more than his fans love him #SRK,” a social media user tweeted.

“Remember Shivani That 60Yrs Old Last Stage Cancer Patient From Kolkata Her Last Wish Was To Meet Shah Rukh Khan Her Wish Got Fulfilled Last Night, Today SRK Sir Called Her Talked Almost 30 Minutes, He Is The Humblest Star On Earth For A Reason,” another user wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time that SRK has done something special for his fan. In 2017, he sent a video message to a cancer patient named Aruna P.K., who earlier expressed her desire to meet the actor over social media.

No wonder why SRK is called the king of hearts.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of ‘Dunki’ is still awaited.