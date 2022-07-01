From SRK to Kartik: 5 biggest newsmakers of 2022 so far!

We are exactly halfway through the year and till now the entertainment industry has been abuzz with exciting news and updates. But some people consistently made headlines throughout the year so far such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt Kartik Aaryan, and many more so here is looking at our top 5 Newsmakers:

Shah Rukh Khan

This superstar needs no specific reason to stay in the news as his fans are always talking about King Khan, but this year gave them all the more reason to with his public appearances, his movie announcements, or IPL. And on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan especially shook the audiences as he announced 2 upcoming movies with super exciting teasers of Dunki and Jawaan along with the first look of his most-awaited film, Pathaan. To note, this marks SRK’s return to the big screen after 4 years. On top of all of this, SRK also marked 30 years in the industry.

Deepika Padukone

The World-renowned beauty has not just made headlines in India but also globally this year, as she made her country proud by being called a part of the 8-member jury at the Cannes Film Festival. Where she also made a hot topic for her breathtaking style. She won the audience over with her OTT film Gehraiyaan, along with other movie announcements such as Pathaan, and Fighter.

Kartik Aaryan

The young superstar made all the newsrooms echo with his name as his latest, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still running super strong from box office to OTT.

From relentless promotions for his film, his ZigZag step to delivering it with the biggest opening weekend of the year, Kartik Aaryan was credited with the revival of the box office. He goes on to set other records with his film as it has now been declared a global blockbuster. Besides this, Kartik was also gifted the first McLaren in India by his producer, Bhushan Kumar for the massive success of their film.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood’s current IT couple has the eyes of the audience stuck to them ever since the news of their marriage broke out and the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their house.

This was followed by the trailer launch of their much-anticipated film, Brahmastra, and the song teaser of Kesariya being the most viral tune of the year. Besides their cute couple moments, they took the internet by the storm as they recently announced their pregnancy.

Apart from this, Alia also announced her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Ranbir released the trailer of Shamshera.

Kajol

This Dulhaniya needs no introduction. One of Bollywood’s best gems, took headlines not for a film this time but for making India proud as she was invited on as a member of the Oscars panel. She marked the same with a photo with her team.