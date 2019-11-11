As Ajay Devgn celebrated his 100th film birthday in a special way, makers of Maidaan finalized the release date of the upcoming sports film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that Maidaan will now release on 27 November 2020.

He wrote on his official Twitter handle, “Release date finalized… Ajay Devgn’s next film #Maidaan – based on the sport #football – to release on 27 Nov 2020… Costars Keerthy Suresh… Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]… Filming will conclude by March 2020.”

Maidaan is based on ‘The Golden Era of Indian Football’ from 1952-1962, as the poster of the film says.

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao are also part of the cast of the film.

Ajay wrapped up shooting of the second schedule of the film in Mumbai in October and is expected to change the base to Kolkata for the next schedule, reported news agency ANI.

On the other hand, Kajol, his wife and actor, posted a video tracing the legacy of the actor that features glimpses from some 99 of Ajay’s films and closes in on his upcoming film, Tanhaji‘s poster.

The video shows Ajay donning many hats, that he has over a career spanning two decades, from an action police hero to a lover and revolutionary, the short video weaves a connection between all the roles and the emotions that the actor has portrayed on screen.

Kajol took to her official Instagram handle to share the 100 images poster and video clip, alongside which she wrote, “30 yrs & 100 films old. An occasion that definitely calls for a moment. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay and now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen you go through. All characters lead back to you. Proudly wishing you a very happyth film birthday @ajaydevgn”

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan also celebrated Ajay Devgan’s 100th film birthday and wrote a special post for him on Instagram.

Alongside Ajay’s Tanhaji poster, SRK wrote, “Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji.”

Tanhaji is being helmed by Om Raut and also starrs Saif Ali Khan.

Both actors will be collaborating after 12 years; their last film together was Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film, Omkara(2006).

In Tanhaji, Saif will be playing the role of the lead antagonist, Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Kajol will also be part of the film.

