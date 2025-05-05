Sriti Jha gets emotional as ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ bids farewell after 500+ episodes

It’s the end of an era for ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, and emotions are running high. After entertaining audiences for over 500 episodes, the popular Zee TV drama is wrapping up, and its cast is feeling the weight of the goodbye—none more so than lead actress Sriti Jha.

In a deeply personal post, Sriti opened up about the bittersweet feelings that come with parting ways from something that’s been so close to her heart.

“It just breaks my heart,” she confessed, admitting that moving on from the show won’t be easy. She reflected on the profound journey of portraying Amruta Bhavani Chitnis.

Calling the show a rollercoaster of love, laughter, and learning, Sriti Jha praised the storytelling team, especially creator Mukta Dhond and her writers, for crafting such layered, inspiring characters.

“My favourite thing,” she added, “is that Amruta still uses her maiden name after marriage. And Virat Singh Ahuja is truly the greenest of green flags.”

She also gave a special shoutout to the show’s portrayal of strong women—like Bhavani Chitnis, a no-nonsense businesswoman, and Babita Ahuja, a fierce yet compassionate figure.

While the journey has been long, Sriti is grateful for every moment, especially the unwavering support of the audience. “Your love gave us strength,” she said in her post. “Aapke bina yahaan tak nahi pohoch paate!”

Her co-star, Arjit Taneja, who played the dashing and dependable Virat Singh Ahuja, also shared his feelings as the curtains prepare to close on the show. “The last one and a half years have been a blessing,” he said. “Playing Virat—and getting to explore his emotional depths—helped me grow not just as an actor, but as a person.”

He also touched upon the duality of his role, mentioning that portraying two distinct shades of the character allowed him to push his boundaries.

“Bringing Virat and Amruta’s love story to life was a joy. As we head toward a happy ending, I’m just thankful—to my co-stars, the crew, and especially the fans who’ve made this journey so unforgettable.”

Premiering on 27 November 2023, the show quickly found its place in viewers’ hearts with its blend of romance, drama, and strong family dynamics. Now, as it heads into its final episodes, fans can expect an emotional, heartwarming climax.

Are you a fan of the show? What’s your favorite moment from Amruta and Virat’s journey?