You have to be a sponge and absorb every bit of knowledge…Saarthak

Q- How things unfolded for you? From playing tennis to hosting it on Sony Sports?

My journey started at a very young age, I always had that love for sports, So I think it started very early for me. As a child, I would hold the cricket bat or tennis racket even in bed while sleeping.

I love playing all day outdoors. For me, it was my innocent love for sports which eventually led me to pursue tennis as a profession.

I was 16 when I decided to become a tennis player, which is very late to start as a player. I was playing around the Indian circuit, when I realised I’m not going to make it as a tennis player. I had to make that hard decision.

So, somewhere I had to stop myself.

Next for me was the media industry, so I did an internship at Times Now. You know, you have to be a sponge and try to absorb every bit of knowledge, so that was my first memory of being in the media industry.

Q- Tell us about your big break?

My first break came with a TV channel named Eurosports when I hosted a triathlon. This triathlon was aired on Discovery Sports (eurosports). This was my first break on TV.

My first break as a commentator was for a pro wrestling league in Delhi.

Coverage for 2019 world cup was a turning point for me, “ seedha Azad Maidan se England (straight form Aazad maidan in Mumbai to England)’’ to cover the cricket world cup.

Later Sony picked me up to host NBA weekly and then the French Open happened, which I finished recently.

Q- Tell us something about your famous commentary on Rafel Nadal. “Is this a machine? Is this a human? Is this a demigod?

I watched Nadal as a child. I’ve grown up idolising Nadal, I have tried to copy his game, I’ve tried to play like him. So it came naturally to me, again, like I said, at the start of this, if you love something, it doesn’t feel like a burden to you. You just find enjoyment in each moment.

Q- Recently you interviewed Rashid Khan, so I would like to know, how do you prepare yourself for interaction with such a big sports person?

For someone like Rashid Khan, it is important to know him as a person before you interview him.

I wanted to know what kind of questions he will like because he’s the hero of the interview. People are going to watch him because he’s Rashid Khan. So I needed to understand his pulse, his personality, and what questions will bring out the best in Rashid Khan. It’s your connection with the person that will eventually connect the audience to you. So, I wanted to connect with the human in Rashid Khan. That is how it works for me.

Q- You are a multi sport presenter, we have seen you presenting so many sports, tennis, basketball, cricket and the list goes on, what does it take to cover such a variety of sports?

Every sport has fine details, the rules are different, and you need to study them. It is important to know the details of every player.

When you’re passionate about sports you will eventually develop an understanding of the game. Your love and your passion stays the same but if you don’t know the details, your audience will see the game through your lens and words, Wrong articulation and half knowledge will disturb your connection with your audience.

Q- What’s your favourite sport and favourite sporting moment?

If you ask me about the sport I enjoy the most, it’s tennis. However, the experience at the Lords in the UK during he Cricket World Cup is unmatchable. I saw Dhoni at Old Trafford in his last ever World Cup ODI game or when the men in blue thrashed the Pakistani team in CW19. I still get goosebumps when I say this but those memories of the World Cup in England that I gotta cover, I think that is unparalleled.

I don’t think I’ll ever have the same feelings, because that was my first biggest event. The World Cup I think is my number one experience. I don’t think anything in life can beat it.

Q- The US Open is around the corner, with Novak participation and Nadal participation still in question. Who do you think will come out on the top in the end?

Chances are low, but if Novak gets a chance to play he’s my favourite to win the US Open, but there’s a good chance they won’t let him play. If he’s not playing. I’ll tell you how I see it.

I’m again going to pick Medvedev as the top favourite, and the other name is gonna surprise you, I’m giving equal importance to another man. Very Young man,Jannik Sinner.

Q- Who do you think will take over Daniel Medvedev’s Ranking?

I think Nadal and Alcaraz will have the toughest fight for the no.1 spot because Alcaraz has climbed up the rankings pretty quickly. Then there is Nadal, if he can keep himself fit. Nadal can outclass anyone at any stage of the game, Felix is another new player to watch out for. So my pick is Alcaraz, Nadal, and Felix.