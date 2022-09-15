Souvik Dey’s thriller ‘Bijaya Dashami’ to deliver seat-edge suspense

As Durga Puja approaches near, filmmakers are gearing up for their Puja releases. Keeping in mind the flavour of festivity, director Souvik Dey unveiled the trailer and music of his upcoming Bengali thriller ‘Bijoya Dashami’ on Tuesday, September 13.

The intriguing trailer shows actor Anindya Banerjee in the role of a police officer and Rajatava Dutta will be seen in a special role. The film also casts Aryann Bhowmik, Gulshanara Khatun, Pooja and others.

Talking about the subject matter, director Souvik Dey shared, “Middle-aged women are being murdered one after another in the city. Meanwhile a young man loses his mother in Mahalaya and approaches the cops. Police investigation digs out facts and the story takes a swift turn. Who is the man? What connection this case has with the serial killer, the story is about that. The climax offers something beyond imagination.”

“After a long time such a crime thriller will release on Durga Puja and that pumped up additional thrills among the audience”, added Souvik. The music of the film is composed by Pratik Kundu and Soinik Ghosh. Rupankar Bagchi sung the hard hitting title track. Pratik’s background score will give a different flavour.

Produced by Alakesh Debnath under the banner of Drishti Entertainment, ‘Bijaya Dashami’ will be releasing on this Puja.