R Madhavan is among those actors who have been making everything like a pro. With every movie, he brings out something new and hits the cord perfectly. Recently, the actor’s fan shared a video of him dancing which embarrassed Madhavan. The clip was from an old Tamil film Nala Damayanthi which showed Madhavan dancing.

Sharing the video, fans wrote, “Hi @ActorMadhavan was rewatching this cute song, permission to marry you please.”

The video is of the song Thirumangalya Dharanam from Madhavan’s 2003 film Nala Damayanthi. The actor replied, “To the worst dancer in the history of tamil cinema???”

To the worst dancer in the history of tamil cinema???🙈🙈🙈😆😆 https://t.co/I3MnrGZevy — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 3, 2020

However, Madhavan’s fans still showered him with love. “But a person who never gives up ; proved himself in every opportunity that he got, stood up after every failure like the strongest shining star! Who is a gem of a person, who only spreads positivity! We don’t want Maddy’s moonwalk. Just one smile will do,” read a comment.

Nala Damayanthi also starred Geetu Mohandas and Shrutika and was produced by Kamal Haasan. Madhavan played a Tamil cook in Australia in the film.

Recently, rumours have been floating that Madhavan’s film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is all set to get a sequel. However, he refuted rumours of a sequel to his hit romantic film.