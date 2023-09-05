Vijay Deverakonda to distribute ₹1 Crore from ‘Kushi’ earnings, 100 families get ₹1 Lakh each

Vijay Deverakonda is revelling in the triumph of his movie “Kushi,” co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor made a recent appearance at a gathering in Visakhapatnam to commemorate the romantic comedy’s success. At this event, Vijay pleasantly astonished his admirers by declaring his intention to provide Rs 1 lakh to a hundred families, thereby spreading not only the joy of his film’s achievement but also his earnings. Here is how he wants to distribute Kushi earnings.

“I am announcing the distribution of one crore rupees to 100 families in order to share my joy with you. Each of the 100 families will receive one lakh rupees. This money is from my personal account,” he told fans in Telugu. This announcement was met with enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

At the beginning of this year, he generously sponsored a luxurious, all-inclusive trip to Manali for 100 of his devoted fans. The film industry expert, Manobala Vijayabalan, shared a video snippet of the actor’s proclamation during Monday night’s broadcast.

As per a report from India Posts English, Vijay expressed his aspirations to attain financial success, bring joy to his parents, and earn respect in society. He declared his unwavering commitment to working for his devoted fanbase, who played a pivotal role in the success of “Kushi,” despite encountering counterfeit critiques and unfavourable comments about the film.

More about Kushi earnings distribution:

He noted that some individuals were orchestrating a detrimental campaign against the movie, but the unwavering affection of his fans triumphed over all obstacles. He became visibly moved as he pledged to share his earnings with his fans, assuring that the funds would be disbursed to 100 families within a span of one to two weeks.

“Kushi” commenced its journey with an impressive box office debut, amassing ₹16 crore in initial earnings. Presently, it has reached a cumulative domestic gross of ₹39.25 crore. The film, helmed by director Shiva Nirvana, boasts a talented ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi Jayaram, and Rohini.

Previously, the actor conveyed his appreciation to his fans for their affection towards the movie. In a tweet, he expressed, “You all patiently waited with me for 5 years. Waiting for me to do my thing! We accomplished it today! 🙂 I woke up to this overwhelming joy from all corners and my phone filled with countless messages. I can’t help but feel emotional and I cherish all of you. Go and relish this film with your loved ones because I’m confident you will. It’s an emotional ride. Yours truly, Vijay Deverakonda.”