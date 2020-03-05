Pan-India superstar Prabhas has managed to prove his mettle in the industry. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry with movies including Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). The actor always tries to give stellar performances.

The actor is the first choice of every director for all the perfect action and romantic films. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Saaho in 2019 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and charted new records, each time even in Hindi cinema, owing to his massive popularity.

Stepping into Bollywood as the quintessential Bollywood hero recently with Saaho, the superstar took all the spotlight for his action sequences and the audience just couldn’t get enough. Another reason for loving Prabhas so much is that the actor learned the language Hindi, for Saaho and he did extremely well. Prabhas has gained equal weightage with his Telugu cinema fanbase along with Hindi cinema.

The kind of price that his movies get in the Telugu market is the same in Hindi too, which brings profit to the projects and makes him highly bankable as a superstar.

Prabhas always focuses on delivering promising performances. Not just this, the actor has a fanbase overseas as well and the audiences always get excited to see their him on-screen. From both the Baahubali parts breaking the records to Saaho charting new, Prabhas is the only actor who gets Hindi satellite rights also at par with his Telugu rights where Saaho’s success is proof enough.

The transition in the performances has been phenomenal and Prabhas has built his fanbase from scratch and truly deserves every bit of it. The actor has also given some super hit movies like Baahubali and Baahubali 2 and Saaho was just the icing on the cake.

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen next in his 20th film and Nag Ashwin’s directorial.