Coronavirus scare has put everything to a halt. The entertainment industry has been suffering the most. But as India has entered the unlock phase, various film producers have geared up for the shooting process. The team of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR has also started doing pre-production work.

Recently, the team had gone on a recce to some ancient forts in Nalgonda where they plan to shoot some crucial scenes involving actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

As per Cinema Express report, Rajamouli is keen to shoot the remainder of the film in and around Hyderabad. Therefore, he along with his team started doing a recce, trying to find locations that will be suitable for filming.

“Keeping the Covid-19 outbreak in mind, Rajamouli is keen to shoot the remaining portions of the film in and around Hyderabad. For that purpose, he is now determined to complete a major schedule at an ancient fort, which stands as an epitome of royal elegance and architecture in Nalgonda, where he also owns a farmhouse at Kattangoor village,” a source was quoted saying in the report.

The source further added that the shoot, in all probability, will resume in August.

RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, will be SS Rajamouli’s next big release after the Baahubali series.

RRR is made as a high budget film and it also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. The much-awaited film will also see international names like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. RRR is based on two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.

As of now, RRR will hit screens on January 8, 2021. However, seeing the ongoing pandemic, it’s difficult to say whether the film will be released as planned or not.