While the fans are eagerly waiting for Pawan Kalyan’s first look from his next flick, which is a Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink, it has been revealed that the actor has been roped to essay the lead role for a movie under Mythri Movie productions.

Announcing the news on the official Twitter handle, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “Extremely Delighted to collaborate with Power Star @PawanKalyan garu and Powerful Director @harish2you garu after Gabbar Singh More Details Soon! #PSPK28 (sic).”

The duo have worked together in 2012 and the film turned out to be a massive hit. Further details about the cast and crew are still under wraps. When Pawan Kalyan announced his retirement after Trivikram’s Agnyaathavaasi, it left his fans devastated. Though he stayed out of limelight for almost a year, he will be seen in the Telugu remake of Pink.

Sharing the collaboration news, Pawan Kalyan took to his official Instagram handle. He reposted the Mythri Movie Makers tweet and wrote, “How many of you are excited ?? PawanKalyan – Harish Shankar – Mythri Movies (sic).”