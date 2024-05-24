Rashmika dazzles with dance move in ‘Sooseki’ teaser for ‘Pushpa 2’

In a tantalizing sneak peek, the team behind “Pushpa 2: The Rule” has unveiled a glimpse of its second single, “Sooseki,” stirring up a fresh wave of anticipation among fans.

Shared on the official social media handle of Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the film, the teaser video teases what they’ve dubbed as “The Couple Song Announcement Video.”

Front and center in the teaser is Rashmika Mandanna, showcasing her moves on the sets of “Pushpa 2.” With finesse, she effortlessly mirrors Allu Arjun’s iconic hand gesture, embodying the essence of her character, Srivalli.

Crafted by the musical genius Devi Sri Prasad and penned by Chandra Bose, the song “Sooseki” is set to be voiced by the melodious Shreya Ghoshal. What’s more, it promises to delve into the dynamics between Srivalli and her Saami, played by the charismatic Allu Arjun.

Following the roaring success of “Pushpa Pushpa,” the film’s first track, released in six languages to captivate audiences across India, the stakes are high for this next musical installment.

Set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling, “Pushpa” captivated audiences with its intense power struggles, earning Allu Arjun a National Film Award for his stellar performance. Directed by Sukumar, the first part set the stage for an epic saga that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Reuniting Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in their iconic roles, “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is slated for release on August 15, 2024. With its release scheduled across multiple languages, including Telugu and Hindi, anticipation is at an all-time high, as fans prepare to dive back into the gripping world of “Pushpa.”