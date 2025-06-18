‘RajaSaab’ ft Prabhas aims for ₹1000 cr: Director Maruthi confident of box office success

Director Maruthi is betting big on his upcoming film ‘The RajaSaab’, starring Prabhas, and he isn’t holding back when it comes to expectations.

The filmmaker believes the horror-fantasy will comfortably cross the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office when it hits theatres on December 5 this year.

Speaking at a grand teaser launch event in Hyderabad, where media representatives from across the country gathered, Maruthi was asked whether ‘The RajaSaab’ could surpass the monumental success of Prabhas’s earlier blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Kalki’, both of which collected over Rs 1000 crore globally.

With complete confidence, Maruthi replied in Tamil, “It will definitely earn that amount.” To back his claim, he pointed to his earlier success in Tamil cinema. “You all know the success of the film ‘Darling’ in Tamil Nadu. It was a remake of my Telugu film ‘Prema Katha Chithram’. That story worked well there, and this film will also definitely work in Tamil,” he added.

Addressing speculations about Prabhas playing a dual role in the film, Maruthi cleared the air, confirming that Prabhas portrays just a single character in ‘The RajaSaab’.

Even before its release, ‘The RajaSaab’ is making waves. It boasts the largest horror-fantasy set ever constructed in India. At the heart of the story is a colossal, eerie mansion that seems to carry an unsettling past.

In the teaser, Prabhas appears in two distinct avatars. One is his trademark stylish, high-energy, mass-appeal look that fans adore. The other teases a darker, more mysterious side to his character, hinting at deeper layers within the story.

Joining Prabhas in this thrilling journey are Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, each seemingly connected to the mansion’s secrets. Their roles are still under wraps, adding to the intrigue.

‘The RajaSaab’ is production of People Media Factory and comes in design as a pan-Indian entertainer, set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.