The makers of ‘Prabhas20’ have finally unveiled the first look of his next film titled Radhe Shyam. The first look of the romantic drama shows Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in warm embrace, with Italian monuments framed as the backdrop.

Sharing the same in various languages, on his Instagram handle, Prabhas wrote, “This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it (sic).”

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is all set for 2021 release. A trilingual, the big-budget film will be simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu like his last few outings. It is being speculated that Prabhas will play a fortune teller in the film.

Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan also feature in the film, which wrapped up an important schedule in Georgia earlier this year. It is being co-produced by T-Series and UV Creations.

Earlier in February, while talking about the film, director Radha Krishna had mentioned that the film will be shot on a lavish scale and major portions of the film will be shot in Europe.