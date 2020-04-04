There have been numerous times Bollywood has cast south movie stars in their films. However, there are only a few actors who really took the cake and had a huge impact on Bollywood. Here is a curated list of some of those stars.

Yash

One of these most sought after actors would be KGF star Yash. In 2019, Yash’s performance in KGF: Chapter 1 received tremendous admiration and was loved by everyone. Yash’s performance created such an uproar that everyone was left craving for more. Surprisingly, a recent report of most-awaited films this year put Yash’s KGF 2 at the top of the Bollywood list, proving once again just how crazy Bollywood is about Yash.

Prabhas

Known for his awe-striking role in the epic action film Baahubali, Prabhas has become famous worldwide. The epic two-part saga received critical acclaim all over the world. Prabhas is one of the few south actors that has not only made his presence known in Bollywood but has made it known across the world and he made a lasting impact with his Bollywood debut movie Saaho.

View this post on Instagram Here’s wishing my sweetest Amritha @shraddhakapoor a very Happy Birthday! A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on Mar 2, 2020 at 11:25pm PST

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has the perfect combination of style, dance and acting to give an awesome performance on screen. The actor became popular with his role in Arya, which was a blockbuster across the country. The actor recently expressed his intentions to sign a Bollywood film and explore new terrain.

Dhanush

Dhanush is one person who is truly a multifarious package of entertainment. He is a film actor, producer, lyricist, singer and well he has got it all! The actor made an appearance in Bollywood with Raanjhanaa and even scored a Filmfare award for the best debut male and got nominated for the best actor for the film.

Dulquer Salman

Dulquer Salman made a kicking debut in 2012 in the south Industry with his film Second Show for which he won accolades. The actor has a nationwide following and made a debut in Bollywood with the Karwaan which was followed by The Zoya Factor. Both the films were well received at the box office with praises for the actor.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu can be introduced with his latest magnificent and successful release, Sarileru Neekevvaru. It was a mega-hit at the box office and charted remarkable numbers and crossed the 100 crore mark during its time in the cinema. Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most prominent actors in India with a massive fan following pan-India.

The above-mentioned have certainly made it so big for themselves in the southern circuit that they have reached a level where Bollywood wants to see more of them on-screen and is practically pleading them to sign Hindi films. Needless to say, with their jaw-dropping and breathtaking performances, they have rocked the whole nation.