NTRNeel: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel join forces for a ₹360 cr action spectacle

After the massive success of ‘RRR’, Jr NTR is gearing up for another high-octane action film, this time with ‘KGF’ and ‘Salaar’ director Prashanth Neel. Touted as one of the biggest collaborations in Indian cinema, the film, tentatively titled ‘NTRNeel’, has officially gone on floors.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the project is being made on a jaw-dropping budget of ₹360 crore, making it one of the costliest films in Telugu cinema.

The film’s shoot kicked off at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City with a large-scale action sequence. Reports suggest that the opening scene features a riot setup with nearly 3,000 extras, promising an intense and visually spectacular experience.

While Jr. NTR is yet to join the sets, he is expected to begin filming in March 2025.

Rumors indicate that Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth might play key roles in the movie. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the casting details.

While the project is currently referred to as ‘NTRNeel’, several sources suggest that the final title might be ‘Dragon’. If the reports hold true, the film is targeting a grand theatrical release on January 9, 2026. This perfectly coincides with the festive Sankranti season.

Prashanth Neel has established himself as a master of high-intensity storytelling with his ‘KGF’ franchise and ‘Salaar’. Pairing his gritty action style with Jr. NTR’s powerhouse performance is a formula for fireworks on screen.

Stay tuned for more updates as the film progresses!