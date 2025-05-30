Mohanlal offers golden vel to Lord Murugan in thanks for ₹100 crore triumph of ‘Thudarum’

Malayalam cinema’s evergreen superstar Mohanlal has just added another feather to his illustrious cap—and this time, it’s golden, literally!

Overflowing with gratitude for the runaway success of his latest film ‘Thudarum’, Mohanlal made a heartfelt pilgrimage to the Thirumalai Kumarasamy temple in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district, where he offered a dazzling golden ‘Vel’—the sacred spear of Lord Murugan—as a token of thanks.

Why the ‘Vel’, you ask? It’s no coincidence. In ‘Thudarum’, Mohanlal’s character is a devout follower of Lord Murugan, making this divine offering both personal and symbolic.

The superstar himself shared his feelings on X (formerly Twitter), writing simply but powerfully, “Thank You, Almighty #Thudarum.”

‘Thudarum’ isn’t just another hit—it’s a phenomenon. The film has smashed box office records, raking in over ₹100 crore in Kerala alone. This feat has turned heads across the industry, sparking celebrations among theatre owners, distributors, and fans who have flocked to cinemas in droves.

Mohanlal took to social media to mark this milestone with a poster declaring, “A new chapter in Kerala box office history. A 100 crore Kerala gross.” His heartfelt message went beyond mere numbers: “#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala.”

But the actor’s gratitude didn’t stop there. In a touching note to his fans, Mohanlal expressed how deeply moved he was by their love and support. “Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express,” he shared.

Behind the scenes, Mohanlal gave a shout-out to the creative minds who brought ‘Thudarum’ to life: director Tharun Moorthy, writer K R Sunil, co-star Shobhana, cinematographer Shaji Kumar, music composer Jakes Bejoy, editor duo Shafeeque V B and Nishadh Yusuf, and the entire team whose artistry shaped the film’s success.

Speaking of Shobhana—her return opposite Mohanlal after nearly two decades added an extra layer of excitement. Their pairing is iconic in Malayalam cinema, remembered fondly for classics like ‘Manichitrathazhu’, ‘Thenmavi Kombathu’, and ‘Mambazhakkalam’. This reunion marked Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th with Shobhana, a milestone that fans have celebrated with much enthusiasm.