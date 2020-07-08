Amid the novel Coronavirus scare, everything has come to a halt. With no indication on the opening of theatres and cinema halls, producers and directors have been taking the OTT route to release their films. Recently, several films including Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo were released on Amazon Prime. Now, the latest addition to these films is the much-awaited Kannada film Law that will premiere on 17th July. Ahead of the release of the trailer, the makers released a new intriguing poster of actress Ragini Chandran who marks her debut with the film.

Piquing the excitement with the all-new poster, Amazon Prime Video handle shared, “Who will decide what is right and wrong? Trailer out soon. #LawOnPrime, premiering on July 17! (sic).”

The crime-thriller brings the journey of Nandini, played by Ragini, fighting for justice against a gruesome crime. Taking on the legal system with the help of her mentor, the movie raises voice against injustice and crimes committed against women.

The film Law is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda and directed by Raghu Samarth. The legal Kannada drama is led by Ragini as the lead actress along with Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani among others. The film also features Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukyamanthri Chandru in prominent roles.

Created by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, the film will launch on July 17, 2020 exclusively on Amazon Prime.