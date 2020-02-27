Who doesn’t know what is going on Into The Wild? It’s been a while now since the news of Southern megastar Rajinikanth featuring in Bear Grylls’ show, has been floating. Rajinikanth fans were on cloud nine when the actor began shooting for the same at Bandipur National Park, Karnataka in January.

It all started with a meme featuring Rajinikanth’s TV debut that surfaced on the internet where fans shared jokes on how the superstar would take over the forest. The buzz spread further when Bear Grylls posted a motion poster of Rajinikanth and himself, giving a glimpse of Thalaiva on the channel.

While fans couldn’t calm wondering about Rajinikanth’s Into The Wild debut, the makers of the show finally announced the premiere date of the episode. Sharing a promo video on Twitter, the makers announced that Rajinikanth’s episode will be aired on Discovery Channel on March 23, 2020, at 8 pm.

The shooting for the episode was held at Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Into The Wild debut, Rajinikanth stepping into the wilderness is indeed a piece of great news for the fans in India.

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest and highest-paid stars of the country. Popularly known as Thalaiva, Rajinikanth enjoys a huge fanbase, especially in the South.