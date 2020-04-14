Happy Vishu everyone! On April 14, the entire Malayali community is celebrating the beginning of a new year. As per Kerala’s tradition, friends and family members gather and celebrate the occasion with special food. This year, it is somewhat different amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, there’s something that one can do without compromising their health. And that is to send the best wishes and greetings to your friends and family.

Many celebrities are sending their best Vishu wishes to fans on their respective social media handles. As its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal and Sunny Leone among others requested their fans to stay safe and celebrate the festival with family members at home.

On the occasion of Vishu, Sunny Leone sent her wishes to fans. The stunner wished all a ‘Safe Vishu’ and also requested everyone to stay at home.

Mohanlal also extended his heartfelt wishes by sharing a video on Instagram. He wrote, “Vishu Wishes…#StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing #Covid19 #vishu #vishu2020 (sic).”

Sharing a video on Twitter, Hansika Motwani wished Happy Tamil New Year to fans and wrote, “May this new year keep us safe, healthy and happy! (sic).”

Actress Kajal Aggarwal also wrote a beautiful message as she celebrates the festival with her family. The stunner tweeted, “Wishing you all a Happy Vaisakhi and Vishu! May this year bring great happiness and prosperity… Stay home and celebrate the onset of the harvest season with your family and loved ones (sic).”

The festival marks the first day of Medam, the ninth month in the solar calendar followed in Kerala. It therefore always falls in the middle of April in the Gregorian calendar on 14th or 15th April every year.