Chennai Student sues ‘Amaran’ makers for ₹1.1 cr for THIS reason

A Chennai-based engineering student, VV Vaageesan, has taken legal action against the makers of the film ‘Amaran’, demanding ₹1.1 crore in compensation after his phone number was shown in a romantic scene.

The film, which released on October 31, features a scene where Sai Pallavi’s character, Indhu Rebecca Varghese, tosses a crumpled piece of paper with her mobile number written on it at the hero, played by Sivakarthikeyan. Unfortunately for Vaageesan, the number displayed in the film is his own.

After the film hit theaters, Vaageesan, who was enjoying Diwali with his family, began receiving an overwhelming number of calls from people asking to speak to Sai Pallavi.

Advertisement

Initially confused, he quickly realized that the number shown in the movie was his own, leading to an influx of calls. The number, which has link to his Aadhar card, bank statements, and other essential services, is difficult for him to change.

The student has expressed his distress, stating that the continuous interruptions have severely impacted his daily life.

He claimed that since the release of ‘Amaran’, he has been unable to sleep, study, or engage in basic activities without disruptions. Despite his attempts to address the issue by reaching out on social media, tagging director Rajkumar Periyasamy and actor Sivakarthikeyan, he received no response.

In his legal notice, Vaageesan is seeking ₹1.1 crore in damages, citing the “untold hardships and mental agony” he has faced since the incident. He has also demanded that they remove his phone number from the film immediately to prevent further complications.