Tamil cinema star Dhanush turned 37 on Tuesday, and the actor had a musical gift in store for his legion of fans to mark his special day.

The makers of Dhanush’s upcoming film, Jagame Thandhiram, unveiled a peppy song, “Rakita rakita rakita“, on Thursday, and the fans are simply loving it.

The song is sung by Dhanush, Santhosh Narayanan and Dhee.

“Here is our First single #RakitaRakita. A song that also gives philosophical tips on how to deal with Life. Wish you a very Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja #JagameThandhiram #HappyBirthdayDhanush,” tweeted director Karthik Subbaraj.

Fans have given thumbs up to the number, with some calling it a “super song” and others listening to it on “loop mode”.

Jagame Thandhiram is the first collaboration between Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj.

The makers had planned to release the film in May, but have had to push the release date owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic.