Ananya Panday will be seen romancing South actor Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming Telugu film, Fighter. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the first schedule of the film kick-started in Mumbai. The film is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Fighter is tipped to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, which will also be released in other languages.

The first photos of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya from the sets of their upcoming film have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, Vijay and Ananya’s bond and get candid as they discuss script on the sets along with Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur. Going by the photos, the two lead actors are sure to leave us amazed with their sizzling chemistry in the film.

Sharing the news, Jagannadh took to Twitter to welcome Ananya and wrote, “Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture (sic)”

Meanwhile, Ananya also took to her official Instagram handle to share her perspective. Sharing the picture of herself along with Deverakonda, the actress wrote, “Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagannadh Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood (sic).”

Fighter has another Bollywood connect. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been brought on board as one of the producers along with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. This film will mark Ananya’s debut in Telugu and she will be paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

The full-fledged shooting of Fighter will commence in the coming days. More details regarding the complete cast and crew are still under wraps.

According to sources, Vijay Deverakonda has been taking boxing lessons to play his part to perfection. It is said that he will be sporting long hair in Fighter.