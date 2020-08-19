Allu Arjun is all set to come up with a new film titled Pushpa. Now, as per reports surfacing on social media, one of the Bollywood actresses has been roped for a special dance number in the film. As per report, Shraddha Kapoor will be performing to a special dance number.

Shraddha had previously essayed the lead role in the film Saaho which had Prabhas in the lead. The much-awaited film Pushpa will also feature actress Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly set in a rural backdrop.

According to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The first look poster of the Allu Arjun starrer is already out and has managed to garner a lot of public attention. The lead actor of Pushpa will be seen in a rugged look.

Allu Arjun took to his official Twitter handle to share the posters of the film in different languages. He wrote, “First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “. Directed by dearest Sukumar Garu. Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it. @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia (sic).”

First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

The upcoming flick Pushpa has become one of the most highly anticipated films from the film industry.

Going by Allu Arjun’s post, Pushpa will be released in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The actor has decided to go pan-India with his upcoming flick, Pushpa. Reportedly, the film is about red sanders smuggling, set in Nallamala forest.

As per reports, the makers have finalised Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer. Reportedly, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who made his Telugu debut with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, might play the film’s antagonist.

According to multiple reports, the actor quoted a sum of Rs 1.5 crore as his remuneration. An official confirmation regarding Vijay Sethupathi’s inclusion is yet to be made.

Pushpa is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The film might be released in a grand fashion by the end of 2020 or early 2021.