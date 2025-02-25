South Korean actress Yoon Jin Yi welcomes baby girl with her husband

South Korean actress Yoon Jin Yi has welcomed her second child with her husband. The K-drama actress and her non-celebrity husband, Kim Tae Geun, welcomed a baby girl on February 24. Tae Geun took to Instagram to share an adorable photograph on his story welcoming the new member of their family.

Fans have been brimming with excitement for Yoon Jin Yi since September when she announced her pregnancy. Throughout her journey, the actress kept her fans updated. She shared glimpses of her journey on her YouTube channel named Real Yoon Jin Yi. In one of the videos, she spoke about her second pregnancy and revealed her plans to have a C-section delivery. In her videos, she revealed the due date as February 27. However, her little bundle of joy came into the world a few days early.

Yoon Jin Yi and her husband shared that they will be naming their second daughter, Kim Jennie. Meanwhile, back in 2023, the ‘Reply 1994’ actress gave birth to her first child, a daughter. On April 2 of the same year, Jin Yi’s representatives confirmed the news in a statement. They said, “Actress Yoon Jin Yi gave birth to a daughter on March 31, and both the mother and child are currently in good health. We express our words of gratitude to the many people sending congratulations and support.”

Jin Yi tied the knot with her non-celebrity husband on October 22, 2022. A couple of months later, the happy couple welcomed the first new member of their family.

On the work front, the actress is known for her roles in several popular K-dramas. These include, ‘Young Lady and Gentleman,’ ‘Reply 1994,’ and ‘A Gentleman’s Dignity’ among others.