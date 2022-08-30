Sohum Shah is collecting praises from the masses for ‘Maharani 2’

Sohum Shah’s vibrant filmography is the true epitome of his versatile acting phenomenon. While he stepped into the B-Town with the character of an antagonist in the 2009 release, Baabarr, the actor left a strong imprint on his acting in his first project itself.

Not much soon after that, shah came back to the screens after 4 years with Ship of Theseus which won him a National Award for his performance.

Having booked such an enormous start, the actor has booked his presence in multiple films and web series which made him shine in the eyes of critics and the audience.

But the most celebrated and successful character, Sohum has played on the screen is Bheema Bharti from the Maharani series, whose second season has just now been released and his performance is one of the major takeaways from the audience.

While Sohum Shah is an exceptional talent that our industry, he is among those very less actors in the industry who never misses leaving their mark on the screen.

Being one of the most important faces of the political drama series Maharani, the audience got to see a very new shade of his performance while bringing a subtle variation to his character of Bheema Bharti.

Ever since the first season of Maharani has been released in May 2021, the wait for the second season has always been among the audience.

While Sohum was seen in the character of Bihar’s chief minister Bheema Bharti, his journey to the next season captured all the attention as he brought a unique variation in his character and left everyone impressed.

Sohum’s craze among the audience is evident if we look inside the social media universe where the fans keep on sharing their love on their posts and stories.

Undoubtedly, Sohum’s versatility has always added a very interesting flavor to his character and Bheema Bharti is one standing example of the same.

Time and again the actor has been making his strong presence on the screen with his brilliant work and the audience are always eager to watch him on the screen. We would just expect to watch more and more competent work from the actor in his future projects.