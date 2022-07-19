Sobhita Dhulipala’s reveals about her upcoming projects

Sobhita Dhulipala has always played different and interesting characters on the screen. The actress who is currently in Scotland shooting for her upcoming project shared an update of her upcoming film releases like ‘The Monkey Man’, ‘Ponniyan Selvan 1’ among others.

When asked about when is her much-awaited film, ‘The Monkey Man’ is set to release, Sobhita answered, “Maybe the end of the year ”

A user also pointed out that Sobhita not leaving any territory unexplored with her upcoming projects like, ‘Monkey Man, ‘MIH 2’, ‘Ponniyan Selvan’, ‘And the Night Manager. To which Sobhita answered, “So excited!!! (There are two more projects underway but more on them later)”

She was also asked if she has fully read the book, Ponniyan Selvan. To which she replied, “Obviously All 5 volumes I’m a fan of!!!”

A fan expressed that they would love to see Sobhita and Deepika Padukone together in a film and this is how the actress responded. She reacted by saying, “May the universe make it happen. Behen vibes ”

Be it OTT or films, the actress has always made her presence count with her phenomenal performance. On the film front, Sobhita’s envious lineup of projects includes ‘The Night Manager, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (Tamil), Made in Heaven 2, and a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and co-starring Dev Patel.