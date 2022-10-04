Sobhita Dhulipala makes stunning appearances at PS1 promotion

Sobhita Dhulipala looks like a stunner, especially when she wears a saree like the goddess she is. Her elegance, delicacy, and charm have always managed to dazzle her fans. Whatever she wears looks the best on her, but when she puts a saree on, we can barely take our eyes off her.

Currently, Sobhita Dhulipala is busy promoting her latest release PS1 and during the promotion, she has time and again raised the bar with her top-notch fashion sense.

While divas look stunning in western outfits, fans have a special heart for the actress’s drop-dead gorgeous ethnic looks. Her performance as Vanathi has stolen hearts and none of us can stop talking about it.

Check out everything Sobhita Dhulipala wore during the promotions of PS1:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Just like her character, Vanathi, Sobhita Dhulipala looked regal in this beautiful orange silk saree. We could barely keep our eyes off her!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Sobhita in this beautiful white saree is a complete vision! The actress looks so stunning that we are already taken aback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Sobhita wore this green olive dress for the PS1 conference in New Delhi and she became the hottest topic of conversation as soon as this look was dropped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Sobhita chose this outfit for a press meet in Chennai and looked absolutely graceful in this black and white saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

This organza lace saree is definitely the one we must steal from the actress!! She looks extremely elegant and sleek!