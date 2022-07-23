Sobhita Dhulipala desires of working with these two legendary actors

While the audience is well familiar with Sobhita Dhulipala’s amazing acting spectacle, the actress was seen expressing her desire to work in a biography of Indian playback singer Geeta Dutt and a Hungarian-Punjabi Indian painter, Amrita Shergil.

While talking on her social media the actress posted a short video expressing her love for them. She wrote a heartfelt note saying –

“Someone please make a film on her and cast me. Being saying it in every interview since 2016 Geeta Dutt and Amrita Shergil. I am their biggest fan and am nearly possessed by their spirit. Please yaar”

Moreover, Sobhita has been actively sharing her glamorous pictures from her latest photoshoots with her fans on social media.

Talking about Shobita’s interesting lineups, she has a sequel of ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘The Night Manager, a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’, and Maniratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ among many others in her kitty.