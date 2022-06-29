Sobhita Dhulipala brings a perfect vibe while shooting in Dubai

Sobhita Dhulipala is running busy these days while she is rushing over her film promotions and now she was seen in Dubai.

Taking to her social media the actress shared a vibe-making picture capturing herself with the rising sun. Sharing ahead the morning vibes, she wrote –

“Crisp blue skies..espresso shots in champagne glasses..shooting film..blistered feet..white bathrobes..hummus and pita served in bronze bowls..48 degrees Celsius. A vibe”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

With her uber-hot attires, Sobhita Dhulipala never misses spreading her charm wherever she goes while giving major fashion goals to her fans.

Speaking about her lineups, Sobhita will be seen in the sequel of ‘Made in Heaven’, Monkey Man, Maniratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan, and many more unannounced.