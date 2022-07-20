Sneha Wagh returns to Screen with ‘Naa Umra Ki Seema Ho’

Sneha Wagh is all set to return to the television screens very soon with Star Bharat’s new show. Titled Naa Umra Ki Seema Ho, the drama also stars actors Iqbal Khan and Thapki Pyaar Ki fame Rachana Mistry.

In a love triangle, the show will see Sneha’s character fall hard for Iqbal, only to get rebuffed by him due to family responsibilities. However, she continues to be in love with him, only to find out later on that he is in love with Rachana’s character, and that leaves Sneha feeling all kinds of feelings.

Talking about her fiction comeback to television after Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram in 2020, Sneha reveals, “Its a very relatable role. I haven’t experienced this but I am sure many have felt the pain of one-sided love. Honestly, every day when I am on sets, there’s a nervous energy in me which I love. I am thinking should I portray her like this or like that….and I love that challenge!”

When asked what made her say yes to such a role, she added, “The role gives me an amazing graph and liberty as a character which is rare on television. I have never done something like this and that’s what made me jump on the bandwagon!”

Sneha, who rose to fame with her 2009 show Jyoti, has been a part of shows belonging to all genres. From daily soaps to historical shows to mythological dramas and her recent stint with Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, Sneha has done them all. And with this new show, Sneha only goes on to add to her resume, yet another niche character.