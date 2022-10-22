Sneak peek into Ram Charan’s trip to Japan with “RRR” co-star Jr NTR

A sneak peek into Ram Charan’s trip to Japan with his wife, Upasana Konidela, and “RRR” co-star Jr NTR was given on star’s social media handle.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Together forever!! #rrr,” along with heart emojis.

As soon as the video was posted, the fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “It makes me happy to see you having fun and smiling. I wish to see this for the rest of your life.”

A fictionalised account of the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, directed by SS Rajamouli. Lead roles were played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, respectively. Over Rs 1,200 crore were made by the movie worldwide.

In the hit movie, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred.

Fans of “RRR” were recently dissatisfied to learn that SS Rajamouli’s film was not chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars in 2023. But last week, the creators made everyone happy by implementing RRR in 14 categories as part of the “For your consideration” campaign.

The producers have submitted applications to The Academy for the Oscars in the major categories. The RRR team has requested consideration in a number of categories, such as Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), and others.