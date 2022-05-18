‘Simple stories have taken the space and the audience is loving it’: Jitendra

Amazon Prime Video’s recently released Panchayat 2 trailer has been garnering great responses from audiences and critics. Panchayat, which turned out to be a success due to its light-hearted comedy and the authentic storyline is hailed to be as an audience favourite show. The reason for the wide success of Panchayat is its relatable and verisimilitude way of retelling rural stories in modern times. While the show is gearing up for its release on May 20th 2022, lead actor Jitendra Kumar gets into a conversation with a leading daily.

Jeetu who plays Abhishek Tripathi in the series talked about the love and affection he is receiving nationwide. When asked if things changed for him after the success of the show, the actor shared “When we were making the show, the way we were shooting it was a great experience for me. I was sure that the byproduct of our efforts would be beautiful. The way the show reached the audience was a bit unexpected for me. I was overwhelmed with the response we received and I had no idea that we would receive love and support on such a level”.

Adding more to the conversation, Jeetu says “Post the success of the show, I got the confidence that despite having a simple story, the show did well and reached out to the audience. And with Panchayat, success happened very instantly as the audience loved it. This enabled me to gain confidence and made me believe in myself. The belief that comes from the way you want to tell simple stories! Nobody has seen or experienced these stories before. Such stories have taken up the space now and the audience is eagerly waiting for such concepts to forge ahead. With this confidence and surety, we made season 2 and we are excited to see how the audience reacts”.

Established in the countryside, Panchayat Season 2 will have a global premiere on Prime Video on 20th May in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, and Neena Gupta amongst others in pivotal roles after the wide success of Panchayat 1.