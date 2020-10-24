Actress Shweta Mahadik has left the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and says she is now looking for bigger and lucrative avenues.

“After two fruitful years with the ‘Guddan’ team, I think this was the right time to move forward and look for bigger and lucrative avenues. I have given a lot to this show and the show has given me abundance in terms of fame and creativity,” she said.

The show is very close to her heart.

“I would like to thank the makers and the channel team to have considered me for the character of Durga Jindal,” said Shweta.

“I would also like to thank my audience for showering me with so much love and affection. I want to ask for my audience’s blessing for my future projects,” she added.

In the past few months, the cast of “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega” has gone through several changes. Lead actor Nishant Singh Malkani is no longer part of the show, which recently witnessed a 20-year leap. Savi Thakur is the new male lead actor of the show now.