Shinata Chauhan receives warm welcome at IGI airport

Delhi girl Shinata Chauhan, who was crowned as 2nd Runner Up, Femina Miss India 2022 received a warm welcome at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi today. The beauty pageant finale was held in Mumbai at the Jio world center recently.

A group of as many as 50 people comprising members of Shinata’s family, her brother Suryansh Chauhan and mother Kavita Chauhan, and her relatives, friends, and neighbors swarmed the airport to receive the beauty queen. Shinata was garlanded by immediate family members and she also was showered with flower petals.

On arriving in her hometown -Delhi, which she has done proud, Shinata Chauhan expressed gratitude to her parents and supporters for such a warm welcome. Shinata stated, “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all of you for giving me so much love and warm wishes. I also want to thank my parents for their immense support, who always stood by me in my good and bad times. Coming this far wouldn’t have been possible without their blessings and sheer effort.”

Shinata revealed that she would use her voice to motivate other girls and wanted to bring a positive change in society.

