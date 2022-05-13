Shark’s car collection

The famous big six entrepreneurs of the time, who are newly known by the masses for one of their top reality shows ‘The Shark Tank India’. As the show went on air, the people went crazy and eager to know more about the lifestyle of “The Sharks”.

ASHNEER GROVER

Ashneer Grover the MD and the co-founder of the digital payment platform Bharat Pay. Ashneer has been in limelight since the very first episode of Shark Tank for his dialogues. He is good content for memes creators. Apart from jokes he is very passionate about cars and owns some surreal beats worth Crores such as:

PORSCHE -718 CAYMAN: worth- Rs. 1.19 Crore.

AUDI A6: Worth – Rs. 55.99 LAKH

MERCEDES – MAYBACH S650: Worth – Rs. 2.73 CRORE

ANUPAM MITTAL

The founder and CEO of the leading matrimonial website in India, Shaadi.com were seen as one of the sharks on the popular TV Show Shark Tank India.

LAMBORGHINI HURACAN: Worth – 3.6 crore

AMAN GUPTA

One of the sharks of Shark Tank India Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of the boat that deals in earphones and headphones. Aman is the owner of two German pairs.

BMW – 7 SERIES : Worth- Rs. 1.70 CRORE

BMW – X1: Worth – Rs. 55 LAKH

VINEETA SINGH

Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, a makeup seller brand, Vineeta Singh is one of the Sharks of the reality show, Shark Tank India’.

MERCEDES BENZ: Worth – Rs. 79.78 LAKH

NAMITA THAPAR

There is no doubt to call her the most successful women entrepreneur in India, who is the Chief Executive of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. And the owner of the beautiful car.

BMW X7: Worth -Rs. 1.78

PEYUSH BANSAL

CEO and CO – founder of lencekart . He has been a popular name with the masses ever since he started appearing on the reality TV show Shark Tank India

BMW 7 SERIES: Worth – Rs. 1.75 CRORE

GHAZAL ALAG

A corporate trainer turned artist cum entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh is a Co-founder and CEO or Chief Mama of India’s first toxin-free baby care brand “MAMA EARTH”

AUDI A 8: Worth– Rs. 1.86CRORE