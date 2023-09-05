Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his family members offered prayers at the Tirumala temple here on Tuesday.

The actor, who had reached the temple on Monday night, had early morning darshan at the famous hill shrine.

Accompanied by wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and actress Nayanathara, he participated in Suprabhata Seva.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials welcomed the superstar on arrival at the temple. They had made all arrangements for the actor and his family to offer prayers.

After the darshan, Shah Rukh and his family reached Ranganaykula Mandapam where the priests performed the Veda Ashirvachanam and presented Teertha Prasadam.

He offered prayers at the Tirumala temple ahead of the release of his much awaited movie ‘Jawan’.

Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is scheduled for release on September 7.

The film also stars Vijay Setupathi, Nayanathara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanjay Dutt and others.