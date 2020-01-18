Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday.

She was travelling with her husband and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar when her car dashed against a truck near Khalapur around 4:15 pm, news agency ANI reported.

The injured actress was brought out of the car and admitted to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai.

According to ANI, Javed Akhtar is safe and was not injured.

Further details of the accident are awaited, it is also being reported that her driver was also injured.

On Friday night, Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday in Mumbai where many B-Town celebs were also present.