Sexiestposterever!! Check who posed all nude with nothing but the shoes

Even before the world could have the taste of the first ray of a weekend morning, social media was abuzz with the hashtag #Sexiestposterever. It sort of became the ‘hot’ weekend as netizens got the weekend treat in the form of a jaw-dropping nude pic of South sensation Vijay Devarakonda. Netizens got surprised by Devarakonda as he took to his social media handle and dropped the poster of his next Pan India film, ‘Liger’.

Vijay is seen super bold in the semi-nude poster with just a bouquet of roses. The poster reads, “Saala Crossbreed”.

A Film that took my everything.

As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything!

Coming Soon#LIGER pic.twitter.com/ljyhK7b1e1 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 2, 2022

But hey!! wait…Was it really the hottest of all posts ever? Ney!!!

The “sexiest-post-ever” title already was taken up by no one else but the debonair Milind Soman, way back in the 90s with the ‘sexiest ad ever’ published in India by a leading international shoe brand in India.

Young and handsome Model Milind appeared nude in a body-close picture along with sexy Madhu Sapre wearing nothing but the shoes and python entangling their breast. The ad not only was branded as the sexiest ad ever in India but it was also marred into controversy by animal rights activists and promoted nudity back then and booked them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

His other shoot from The Ridge, Delhi, 1991 was also among the sensation creator.

If we thought the poster of Vijay was hot we definitely were wrong as the bar was raised long back by Hot and sexy model couple Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre.